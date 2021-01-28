OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Thursday, Jan. 28, that 35 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 5,596.
Huang also reported that there is one additional COVID-19 related death in Oswego County. “This marks the 82nd neighbor we’ve lost,” said Huang. “Every death is an unfortunate development in our efforts to fight this virus and something that we never want to see. I would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of this patient.”
He added, “I urge our residents to remain diligent in these preventative measures. Wear a face mask, social distance, wash your hands frequently and avoid non-essential gatherings. These protocols are essential to reducing the spread of the virus and preventing future deaths.”
Huang also said that the need for the COVID-19 vaccine is much greater than the supply right now. “The vaccine continues to be available only in limited supply right now and there are still so many people who need to get their first shot,” he said. “We understand their frustration in trying to find an appointment and ask for their patience. We hope that this situation will change soon, and we can get more and consistent supplies of the vaccine.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup added, “Our County Health department and our health care partners in the community are doing their very best to get the vaccine into the arms of our residents. Unfortunately, we have no control on the supply of vaccine. We can, however, help people get to their COVID-19 testing or vaccination appointments if they are having transportation issues. We have partnered with Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. to provide this free transportation to our residents.”
The Oswego County Health Department is also partnering with Pulaski Urgent Care to bring free COVID-19 rapid testing to various locations around the county. The first stop for the mobile unit will be at the Cayuga Community College campus, 11 River Glen Dr., Fulton. It runs from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Registration is required. Go to https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=B9F8B497FE8A01ECE0530A6C7C16F2C4.
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Jan. 28.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 130,465
Total - of positive cases: 5,596
Total - of positive cases released: 4,989
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 82
Total - of positive cases active: 525
Total - of negative results: 122,938
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,151
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus is widespread throughout the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “I urge all of our residents to take action and do their part to stop the spread of this disease,” he said. “Wear a face mask over your nose and mouth in public, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. Comply with isolation and quarantine rules and, most importantly, avoid non-essential gatherings.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could potentially be exposed every time they are in public.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
