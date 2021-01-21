OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Thursday, Jan. 21, that 46 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 5,269. There are two additional COVID-19-related deaths.
“We are sad to report the loss of two more neighbors,” said Huang. “I would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of this patient for their loss.
“We must all do our part to protect our families and communities to reduce the number of positive cases and prevent future deaths,” he continued. “I urge residents to be diligent in their preventative measures. Wear a face mask, social distance, wash your hands frequently and avoiding non-essential gatherings.”
In the battle against the coronavirus, Huang said that the COVID-19 vaccine has brought both hope and frustration to residents. “Receiving ample supplies of the vaccine remains our biggest challenge,” said Huang. “It makes it difficult for us to plan clinics, and for our eligible residents to get vaccinations. While we finally had enough vaccines to hold our first large-scale clinics, we know there are many more still looking for an appointment. I understand that it’s frustrating right now, and as soon as we get more vaccines, we will be able to hold more clinics.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said, “Our County Health department and our health care partners are doing their very best to deploy the vaccine within the guidance and the allotments that New York State has given us. We demonstrated our capabilities in our first large-scale vaccination clinic, which went very well, showing that we simply need more vaccines to meet the demand. We are committed to this cause; getting all eligible residents vaccinated as quickly as possible. We are in constant communication with state health officials and the Governor’s office to request more vaccine for Oswego County. We just ask our residents to be patient until we can get sufficient rations of the vaccine.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Jan. 21.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 124,822
Total - of positive cases: 5,269
Total - of positive cases released: 4,179
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 71
Total - of positive cases active: 1,019
Total - of negative results: 117,711
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,540
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus is widespread throughout the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “I urge all of our residents to take action and do their part to stop the spread of this disease,” he said. “Wear a face mask over your nose and mouth in public, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. Comply with isolation and quarantine rules and, most importantly, avoid non-essential gatherings.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could potentially be exposed every time they are in public.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
