OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Thursday, Dec. 24, that 73 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 3,273.
“We are sad to report that another one of our neighbors has died,” said Huang. “I would like to express our condolences to the family and friends of this person.”
He also reviewed the tremendous increase in COVID-19 positive cases; from less than three dozen a week before Halloween to roughly 400 cases a week now. “That is more than 10 times where we were just two months ago,” said Huang. “As positive cases continue to increase, so will the deaths. It is an unfortunate reality.
“For the safety of yourself and your loved ones; for your neighbors and community; for health care and front-line workers everywhere, please, follow the COVID-19 protocols,” he urged. “Wear a face mask over your nose and mouth in public, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. Most importantly, avoid non-essential gatherings and keep your holiday celebrations within your own households. Expand your virtual celebration with other family members and friends via Zoom or other apps instead.”
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup emphasizes that residents need to work together to help prevent the spread of the disease.
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Dec. 24.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 100,120
Total - of positive cases: 3,273
Total - of positive cases released: 2,536
Total deaths: 29
Total - of positive cases active: 708
Total - of negative results: 95,946
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,610
Locations of potential public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could potentially be exposed every time they are in public.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
