OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Thursday, Dec. 31, that 91 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 3,749.
“In addition to the ever-increasing number of people who are becoming infected with the coronavirus, we are sad to report that we have lost two more of our residents to it,” said Huang. “Every death is an unfortunate development in our efforts to fight this virus and something that we never want to see. I would like to express our condolences to the families and friends of both of these patients.”
He emphasized that today is also another new record high number of positive COVID-19 cases in a day in Oswego County. “We’ve had only one day when we reported less than 25 cases this month; the rest of our daily reports announced 40 or more,” said Huang. “Compare that to the entire month of October – just two months ago – when we never had a day in which we reported more than 15 cases. These numbers are not merely statistics. They are our family members, friends and neighbors who represent the sad and indisputable fact that this disease is rampant in our communities.”
Huang added, “As we look forward to 2021 with a renewed sense of hope in the arrival of new vaccines, I urge everyone to remain vigilant in their protection practices. Please remember to wear your face masks, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently. These are still the best ways to protect the whole community.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Dec. 31.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 105,378
Total - of positive cases: 3,749
Total - of positive cases released: 2,702
Total deaths: 36
Total - of positive cases active: 1,011
Total - of negative results: 100,537
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,889
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup reminded residents that the virus is rampant throughout the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York.
“I urge all of our residents to take action and do their part to stop the spread of this disease,” said Chairman Weatherup. “Wear a face mask over your nose and mouth in public, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. Comply with isolation and quarantine rules and, most importantly, avoid non-essential gatherings.”
Locations of potential public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could potentially be exposed every time they are in public.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
