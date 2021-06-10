OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Thursday, June 10, that eight additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 8,101. There are currently 29 active positive cases.
“Today’s new case count of eight is the highest single-day report we’ve had in the past two weeks,” said Huang. “It is not a surprise to have this kind of fluctuation. It indicates that the virus is still in our community and trying to make a comeback. I encourage everyone who is eligible for the vaccine to be vaccinated. The vaccines are safe, effective and widely available.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. June 10.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 29
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekdays to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 228,399
Total - of negative results: 217,275
Total - of positive cases: 8,101
Total - of positive cases released: 7,981
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 91
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 195
The Health Department continues to work with local schools to hold vaccination clinics across the county. Many of them are open to the public. Appointments are currently available for Wednesday, June 16 starting at 4 p.m. The Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at this clinic at the G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton.
Visit the department’s COVID-19 vaccine page for details. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link for “Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” All Oswego County COVID-19 vaccination clinic registration links are posted here.
Be sure to check back if a clinic looks like it doesn’t have any appointments available. Appointments may become available if other people cancel or re-schedule theirs or if more vaccine becomes available.
The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline is also available to help people make appointments and answer any COVID-19-related questions. It is open 8:30 am. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-349-3330.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can also help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
All those attending an Oswego County Health Department vaccination clinic must have proof of age to receive their shot. Proof of age can be a drivers’ license, birth certificate, passport or school ID. Those without an appointment and proof of age will not be vaccinated.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for those aged 12 and above right now. The Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both only approved for those aged 18 and above. For information about the COVID-19 vaccines, click on the “Fact Sheet” link for each one at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
The Oswego County Health Department has noticed that some individuals have been reluctant to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine because they don’t have health insurance.
“I want to reassure residents that there is no charge for the vaccine,” said Supervising Public Health Nurse Jodi Martin, with the health department’s preventative services division. “The small administrative fee that gets billed to health insurance is not charged to individuals. No one will be turned away for lack of health insurance or the inability to pay the fee. All you need is an appointment and proof of age. Go online to our vaccination page or call the Hotline to make an appointment and get vaccinated today.”
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus is still active, and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go. “With restrictions lifted, I urge residents to protect themselves in public spaces, especially if they are not vaccinated,” he said. “Now is not the time to let our guard down and abandon safety practices. If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, now is the time to get your shot.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.