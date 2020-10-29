OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Thursday, Oct. 29, that four additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 780. Seven hundred forty-four people have been released from isolation. There are five confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Oswego County.
“We continue to experience an increase in COVID-19 cases across Oswego County,” said Huang. “Seventy-four positive cases have been reported from 20 cities and towns in the last 15 days. Compare that to nine weeks ago in the same time length period, when there were only 48 cases in 10 cities and towns.
“The sheer numbers of this comparison are a reminder to us that we must be diligent in our preventive measures,” he continued. “It’s crucial that we all do our part to prevent the spread of the virus. Only by working together as a community will our efforts slow down COVID-19.
The Oswego County Health Department monitors COVID-19 activity throughout the county and works closely with the state Department of Health and local entities to encourage residents to follow preventative measures.
COVID-19 has been identified in every city and town in Oswego County.
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Oct. 29.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
- Total - of tests conducted: 61,790
- Total - of positive cases: 780
- Total - of positive cases released: 744
- Total deaths: 5
- Total - of positive cases active: 31
- Total - of negative results: 60,821
- Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 252
Antibody report is current as of 3 p.m. Oct. 29
This does not include Price Chopper data previously collected by the state Department of Health.
- Total - of positive antibody tests: 90
- Total - of negative antibody tests: 3,465
The Oswego County Health Department investigates all cases and, when appropriate, family members and close contacts are also placed in mandatory quarantine or isolation. All known close contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are notified.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 had public exposure when they were contagious and the health department could not contact those at risk individually, a news release is issued. Investigations go back two days prior to symptom onset for symptomatic positive patients, or two days prior to testing for asymptomatic positive patients, up until the time a positive patient is isolated.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup urges residents to continue to take every necessary precaution to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. He also reminds businesses and organizations that they must follow New York State guidance in their operations.
“The data shows that COVID-19 is still active in our community,” said Chairman Weatherup. “We must continue to take personal responsibility and help prevent the spread of the disease.”
