OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Thursday, May 27, that 4 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 8,055. There are currently 76 active positive cases.
Oswego County continues to urge residents to get their COVID-19 vaccination. “Residents’ vaccination coverage rates keep going up and we hope they increase more quickly,” said Huang. “Local evidence shows that the vaccine is working. The County’s seven-day new case accumulations are less than 100 and we have not lost a life to COVID-19 in the last seven weeks.
“If you or your loved ones have not yet been vaccinated, and are of eligible age for the vaccine, please, make an appointment to get the shot,” he continued. “This week and next, we are working with local schools to hold vaccination clinics in cities and towns across the county and many of them are open to the public. I encourage all residents to take advantage of these opportunities.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. May 27.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 76
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekdays to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total.
Total - of tests conducted: 221,251
Total - of negative results: 210,370
Total - of positive cases: 8,055
Total - of positive cases released: 7,889
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 90
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 329
The Health Department continues to work with local schools to hold vaccination clinics across the county. Many of them are open to the public. Visit the department’s COVID-19 vaccine page for details. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/ and click on the link for “Local Information About the COVID-19 Vaccination.” All Oswego County COVID-19 vaccination clinic registration links are posted here.
Be sure to check back if a clinic looks like it doesn’t have any appointments available. Appointments may become available if other people cancel or re-schedule theirs or if more vaccine becomes available.
The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline is also open from 8:30 am. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to help people make appointments. Call 315-349-3330.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can also help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet in making appointments. Call 315-349-3484 for assistance.
All those attending an Oswego County Health Department vaccination clinic must have proof of age to receive their shot. Proof of age can be a drivers’ license, birth certificate, passport or school ID. Those without an appointment and proof of age will not be vaccinated.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for those aged 12 and above now. The Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both only approved for those aged 18 and above. For information about the COVID-19 vaccines, click on the “Fact Sheet” link for each one at https://covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
The Oswego County Health Department has noticed that some individuals have been reluctant to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine because they don’t have health insurance. “I want to reassure residents first that there is no charge for the vaccine itself,” said Supervising Public Health Nurse Jodi Martin, with the health department’s preventative services division. “Second, the small administrative fee that gets billed to health insurance will not be charged to individuals. No one will be turned away for lack of health insurance or the inability to pay the fee. All you need is an appointment and proof of age. Go online to our vaccination page or call the Hotline to make an appointment and get vaccinated today.”
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
Chairman Weatherup reminds residents that the virus continues to be active across the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York. “As restrictions continue to be lifted, I urge all of our residents to protect themselves every time they are in public. Now is not the time to let our guard down.”
Locations of recent public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
