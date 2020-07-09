OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Thursday that one additional resident has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 213. One hundred ninety-six people have recovered and are no longer in mandatory isolation. There are four confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Oswego County.
COVID-19 has been identified in the cities of Fulton and Oswego and the towns of Amboy, Boylston, Constantia, Granby, Hannibal, Hastings, Mexico, Minetto, New Haven, Orwell, Oswego, Palermo, Parish, Redfield, Richland, Sandy Creek, Schroeppel, Scriba, Volney, West Monroe and Williamstown.
This report is current as of 3 p.m. July 9.
These numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
- Total number of tests conducted: 18,282
- Total number of positive cases: 213
- Total number of positive cases recovered: 196
- Total deaths: 4
- Total number of positive cases active: 13
- Total number of negative results: 17,893
- Total number of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 52
Antibody report is current as of 3 p.m. July 9.
This does not include the Price Chopper data collected by the state Department of Health.
- Total number of positive antibody tests: 54
- Total number of negative antibody tests: 2,444
The Oswego County Health Department investigates all cases and, when appropriate, family members and contacts are also placed in mandatory quarantine or isolation. All known contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are notified. In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 had public exposure when they were contagious and the health department could not contact those at risk individually, a news release will be issued.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup urges residents to continue to take every necessary precaution to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. He also reminds businesses and organizations that they must follow New York state guidance and submit a re-opening plan to the state before they can resume serving customers.
“The data shows that COVID-19 is still in our community,” said Chairman Weatherup. “We must continue to take personal responsibility and help prevent the spread of the disease.”
Additional questions can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
Oswego County presents videos highlighting various COVID-19 topics on Tuesday afternoons. They are posted on Oswego County’s COVID-19 playlist on YouTube, Facebook and the county government website at oswegocounty.com.
