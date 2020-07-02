Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.