I have a question for parents like us stuck at home with little ones while school is out. Does it make us bad parents that we are giving them extra screen time lately?
But we did plant some tomato seeds earlier today. And we talked about how they’ll grow into larger plants. Our older son has become fascinated with a word search book we found for him. And our younger child loved coloring with me earlier.
I promise, it isn’t all bad. While it is great having some of our most favorite people around, it does get to be a lot. And most of us haven’t spent time making lesson plans or teaching math before.
In short, everyone is facing a new normal and still trying to figure out what that means.
Entering our second week, the thing that has helped me the most is hearing online from other parents going through the same thing. And you know what? I’m not the only parent who has reached for the tablet more than I’d like to say.
That’s OK. We are all doing our best, and no one is “winning” at coronavirus parenting. I promise. No matter what your sister-in-law’s Facebook page shows, it’s not a competition.
But there are things we can learn, especially from each other, about making our time sheltering in better for everyone, including our little learners.
Along that thought, here is a list of resources for parents right now in different circumstances. I find what works for us is a loose structure: learning and taking breaks for play when we need a break. Sometimes you’ll be able to sit down and work through lessons with them. Sometimes you need a break. And sometimes you both just need to get outside.
Along with the other educational advice you’ve collected from your child’s teacher and school, here are some ideas to keep the learning going for young children in some of the variety of situations you’ll face.
your kids are begging for screen time
There are lots of education apps and websites you can utilize that will let them learn while tuned in to an electronic. Here are some that we’ve had success with:
DragonBox Numbers
$7.99; iOS, Google Play
This math game app uses the concept of number lines as monsters to help teach addition and subtraction, sorting and comparing amounts. There are 350 challenges and thousands of math problems to solve. But the biggest draw is just how cute it is. There are other versions for older kids with DragonBox Big Numbers, DragonBox Algebra 5+ and DragonBox Elements (geometry).
“Brainchild”
Netflix
My kids love watching this show, and will mention weird things they’ve picked up from it at odd moments. “Mom, did you know the toilet seat is cleaner than your phone?” It’s interesting enough for older kids, but fun enough to keep little ones entertained.
Story Time from Space
This program was created years ago, but there’s no more perfect time to watch an astronaut on the International Space Station float around while reading a story book. Kids can hear a variety of STEM stories such as “Khalifa and Amal Got To Space,” “Ada Lace, Take Me to Your Leader” or “Rosie Revere, Engineer.”
Browse their full library at storytimefromspace.com/library.
When you really need to make a work call
Handwriting practice
This is a great chance to have actual learning while letting you get some work done. Assign them some work and when they are done, point out where they did great and where they can improve.
Legos or blocks
This a great playtime activity because it encourages creativity and spatial reasoning, but is also so darn fun. You can even join in if you want a break from work yourself. If you want to make it a game, give them a task: make a robot family or see who can build the fastest car.
Puzzles or Marble Mazes
This may not work for everyone, but ours will get really into these hands-on activities and forget the world exists. Usually they need some guidance at first, but soon, they are ready to take over and you can make that call.
you need to get some housework done
Plant seedlings
Have the kids help you start some tomato or bean plants. This can teach them responsibility and science in one. Plus, you can finally start that victory garden you’ve been planning for years.
Fold and sort the laundry
Our kids aren’t great at the folding part so far, but they love sorting. I play it up like it’s a game (this works best on younger kids) and see who can figure out which bedroom different articles go in first. After they sort the piles, we can practice folding. Although, I confess their standards are not quite up to ours and we usually redo their work while they go play.
Things you can do daily
Read a book to your kids
This is so important, even for older kids. It’s a great time to give your undivided attention and immerse yourself in the stories your child delights in. No, I’m not into Pokemon. But they love when I read in their favorite character’s voices. Sometimes I can even get away with reading them one of my books while they play quietly. Win!
Go outside
Even if it’s just to check the weather. The fresh air is a good reset and will help you as well to remember that everything is fine. Everything will be ok. And maybe we should just play ball for a few minutes and enjoy the day.
Have ideas to share? Send them to cknott@wdt.net.
