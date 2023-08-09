LOWVILLE — After a tornado that hit the towns of Turin and Lewis on Monday night and flooding in towns from Croghan to Watson, Lewis County has declared a state of emergency and a number of towns may follow suit.
The declaration was signed Wednesday afternoon by board Chairman Lawrence L. Dolhof after a conversation with the three county committee heads — legislators Lisa R. Virkler, Ian W. Gilbert and Thomas A. Osborne and County Manager Ryan M. Piche — based on information provided by Emergency Management Director Robert A. Mackenzie.
“There is reasonable apprehension of immediate danger of a public emergency if Lewis County, with potentially numerous persons and/or their properties being stranded or harmed by flooding and cut off on roads and bridges,” the declaration stated.
It is retroactive to 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.
According to Mr. Piche, the only damage to public property discovered due to Monday’s tornado and heavy winds so far was to the newly constructed bathhouse at Singing Waters Park owned by the county due to a tree pulled down by the wind, however, there are a number of roads and bridges that are likely to be damaged by the water flowing over them or dangerously close to that tipping point.
As of 4:45 p.m., seven roads in the southern region of the county have been closed by Mackenzie and his team including sections of Fish Creek Road, East Martinsburg Road, Pitcher Road, Bigby Road, Flat Rock Road, Herman Bush Road and Mackay Road which was paved for the first time last year.
Many of the roads are rural camp roads and at least one bridge over Otter Creek — which was on the list of those that will need to be replaced as discussed in a county General Services Committee earlier this year — is likely to need replacing said Piche.
Flooding of the Soft Maple Reservoir and Beaver River into the Oswegatchie and tributaries including the Independence River and Otter Creek are attributed to the recent higher-than-usual rainfall and water released from the Stillwater Reservoir in Herkimer County. Piche said officials there are aware of the issue and reservoir levels and outputs are being monitored.
The National Weather Service reported between three and four inches of rain fell in the impacted areas since Monday’s storm according and more is predicted this week.
The emergency declaration triggers state and federal disaster relief funding opportunities to repair any damage to public property if the damage totals more than $110,000, however, that will not help residents and businesses impacted by either weather events.
“There are disaster funding options available to small businesses through the Federal Small Business Association and the U.S. Department of Agriculture,” said Piche in a news release on the declaration. “It is my understanding that the State Department of Financial Services has already been in touch with the businesses affected by the tornado in Turin in an effort to connect them with the resources.”
Piche also said that the state “has been great” and supportive with the commissioner of homeland security reaching out on Monday night and Tuesday morning with information about resources that can provide support.
