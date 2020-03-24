MASSENA — The Town of Massena has made further adjustments regarding access to town employees and buildings until at least March 31 due to COVID-19 quarantine:
- Massena Town Hall is closed to the public:
- The receiver of taxes will only take payments through the drop box in front of the town hall, either by check or money order or payments through the town website online;
- The Town Clerk will provide necessary documents by appointment only by phone, email, vitalchek or the drop box out front;
- Massena Court is closed and can be reached by telephone.
- The Massena Library is closed and had to end its curb side service. If there are questions, please call or email the library.
- The Celine G. Philibert Cultural Centre and Museum is closed.
- Massena Electric Department is closed to the public and is taking payments at its drop box out front of their office and at the town hall by check or money order or online. Emergency service will be provided as necessary.
- The Massena International Airport will remain open and staffed by town employees as directed by the FAA and US Department of Transportation
- The Massena Highway Department will remained staffed to handle emergency work and snow removal as needed.
Please call the Town Supervisors Office at 315-769-3588 if you have any questions.
