WADDINGTON — The Town Clerk’s office will be closed until further notice.
Residents should use the drop box on the front door of the Municipal Building for all payments.
Emails, phone calls, the drop box and U.S. mail will be monitored regularly. The clerk can be reached by email at twadding@twcny.rr.com.
The town will update its website www.townofwaddington.com as needed.
