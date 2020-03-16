WADDINGTON — Alex Hammond, the Town Supervisor of Waddington, has declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The village and town offices will be limiting in person interaction and service until further notice.
Residents should use on-line resources or the drop box for payments.
Those that have situations that require an in-person interactIon should call ahead to make an appointment,
Town employees will be responding to e-mails and phone calls.
The public can review updates on the coronavirus at health.ny.gov and at the Capital Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov.
