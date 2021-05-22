MASSENA — Anyone who has been fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a face mask or socially distance while on Massena municipal properties, according to a joint release from Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy and Mayor Timothy J. Ahlfeld on Wednesday.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced this week that beginning on Wednesday, the state would adopt the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “Interim Public Health Recommendations for Fully Vaccinated People” for most business and public settings. Consistent with the CDC guidance, Pre-K to 12 schools, public transit, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, nursing homes and health care settings continue to follow the state’s existing COVID-19 health guidelines until more New Yorkers are fully vaccinated.
Town and village of Massena officials said they would follow suit effective on Wednesday.
“Effective today, the Town and Village of Massena will follow the Governor’s guidance policies at Massena municipal properties, which will not require masks or social distancing measures for those who are fully vaccinated. We would ask that those who have not been fully vaccinated, please follow the proper mask wearing and social distancing,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy and Mr. Ahlfeld wrote.
The Massena Village Board reopened its in-person meetings to the public on Tuesday, with masks and social distancing required. The board also continued to live stream the meeting via Zoom and said it would continue to adjust requirements as state and federal guidelines were updated. Live streams via Zoom will continue to be offered for the village board meetings, as well as the village’s zoning board of appeals and planning board meetings.
The Massena Town Council also reopened its in-person meetings to the public on Wednesday. They had determined at their April meeting to resume the open, in-person meetings, along with continuing their live stream on Facebook Live.
“The Massena Town and Village boards would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for following guidance from the CDC and New York State during the pandemic. We have worked hard to be accessible to provide services that residents have expected, within strict limitations of spreading the COVID-19 virus and we can all take pride at the progress we have made,” Mr. O’Shaughnessy and Mr. Ahlfeld wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.