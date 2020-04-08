WATERTOWN — Since 1998, Christians from all denominations in the city have put their faith on the promise of Easter as they put their hands on a large cross during the annual Good Friday Cross Walk.
But this year, with the COVID-19 outbreak and its social distancing rules, the walk is at a standstill. Instead, a virtual cross walk has been created, and its founder says the message the walk brings to the faithful is more important this year than ever before.
“It is vital for us this year more than any other to walk through and experience what our Savior has done and continues to do for all that have faith and believe,” said Kevin R. Kitto, worship leader at United Methodist Church, Alexandria Bay.
In past years, walkers gathered at St. Patrick’s Church on the morning of Good Friday and made their way on a 2-mile, 14-stop walk through downtown. Participants took turns bearing the cross, carried “station to station” as local clergy and laity read scripture and offered prayers at each stop. The weather never stopped the walk, which lasted two hours.
“Every year that path has different twists and turns,” Mr. Kitto said. “Some years we have experienced snow, wind and rain during our Cross Walks. Other years, we’ve enjoyed beautiful sunshine. This year, our world is experiencing something that most of us never expected.”
The virtual Cross Walk is performed through the Facebook platform and the page Good Friday Cross Walk. It has a video of a church station of the cross session along with photos of past Cross Walks.
“Clergy from all denominations have been invited and have sent in video submissions of their stop on the journey of the cross,” Mr. Kitto said.
Even though people may pause and reflect at the virtual cross walk, they are also encouraged to actually go out for a walk on Friday for a chance to reflect out in the fresh air.
“It’s good for our souls,” Mr. Kitto said. “The main reason we are doing a virtual cross walk this year is that we do not want to encourage public gatherings. I would expect anyone going for a walk to maintain social distancing. If they would take our message along with them, that would be wonderful.”
The Cross Walk has become a tradition for many people, and Mr. Kitto said it has spiritually guided him over the years and led him to “a broader scope of ministry.”
“Years ago in 1998 when we first began, my pastor at the time, the Rev. Dora Schneider, recognized the gifts within me that I had left unopened and unexplored. She encouraged me to literally to take up the cross and follow Jesus.”
The virtual Cross Walk he created is part of that journey.
“I feel compelled to share with others and retell the story of that day so long ago when our savior died, so that we may live,” Mr. Kitto said.
