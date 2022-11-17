WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a no-unnecessary travel advisory in advance of the lake-effect snowstorm expected to hit the area.
“The unpredictable nature of lake effect snow creates rapidly changing road conditions and reduced visibility,” a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office reads. “Whiteout conditions are expected and road conditions are likely to become impassible.”
The no-unnecessary travel advisory will remain in effect for the duration of the lake-effect snow warning that was issued by the National Weather Service in Buffalo.
The warning is in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday and total snow accumulations could be as much as 3 feet in the most persistent lake snows, the National Weather Service says.
The most snow is expected in the Watertown and Fort Drum area to Theresa and Philadelphia.
