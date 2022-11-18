LOWVILLE — A travel advisory has been issued by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office for the northern area of the county including Harrisville, Croghan and Copenhagen.
The advisory calls for no unnecessary travel due to the heavy lake-effect snow pummeling the area.
Although the central and southern areas of the county have had clear skies, County Manager Ryan M. Piche announced county offices would close at 3:30 p.m. Friday so that employees living in the northern half can get home safely.
