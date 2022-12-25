The travel ban for southwestern towns in St. Lawrence County has been lifted. A travel advisory remains in place.
The travel ban — in Madrid, Waddington, Lisbon, Oswegatchie, DePeyster, Macomb, Hammond and Rossie — was prompted Saturday by blowing snow, low visibility and the number of motorists stranded or involved in crashes.
The advisory for the entire county is set to expire at 8 p.m. today.
“There should be no travel unless your employer requires it for work, or for an emergency situation,” the sheriff’s office wrote in an alert.
The sheriff’s office and state police have investigated numerous motor vehicle crashes with some including multiple car pileups. Many vehicles are disabled on the roadside with motorists stranded. Emergency responders are in the process of locating and rescuing stranded motorists.
This story will be updated as the situation changes.
