With a state of emergency declared for Jefferson County, a travel ban has been put in place for the county “due to blizzard conditions, impassable roads and limited visibility.”
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff Office’s news release on the ban, travel is only allowed if it is “essential for the protection and preservation of life and/or property” including medical, fire, law enforcement and emergency services personnel and government workers providing services related to the blizzard, like those plowing snow.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, which declared a travel ban on Friday evening, downgraded the ban to an advisory Saturday morning.
