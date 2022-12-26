WATERTOWN — The travel bans in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties have all been lifted, even as driving conditions in the north country remain treacherous due to the winter storm.
Jefferson County lifted its travel ban on Monday morning, announced in an email from the county sheriff’s office. A “no unnecessary travel” advisory was issued in place of the outright ban.
“Blowing and drifting snow and high snowbanks will continue to impede visibility, and ongoing cleanup and recovery efforts will create additional hazards to motorists,” the release said.
St. Lawrence County allowed its travel ban for Waddington, Madrid, Lisbon, Oswegatchie, DePeyster, Macomb, Hammond and Rossie to expire at noon on Christmas Day, also issuing a “no unnecessary travel” advisory that expired at 8 p.m. Sunday. The Lewis County travel ban was lifted the morning of Christmas Eve.
Conditions Monday were clearer than the weekend for most of the north country. But in the city of Watertown, the snow kept coming Monday morning, adding a few more inches to the already feet-high drifts and poles.
Jefferson County’s fire and emergency management director Joseph D. Plummer said the snow Monday was focused mainly in Watertown and northern Jefferson County, with a band moving north, through Watertown, Clayton, Alexandria Bay and Gouverneur, across the St. Lawrence River and into southern Ontario. Southern Jefferson County and Lewis County saw very little snow Monday.
Mr. Plummer said cleanup operations have started across Jefferson County, and things are moving smoothly as ever.
“Road crews are out there getting stuff done, getting their thing done there,” he said. “Obviously people are out doing their own cleanups too, and we recommend caution there.”
Mr. Plummer said snow shoveling can be a very physically demanding job, especially with the volume of snow on the ground after this storm. He said older folks, those with medical conditions and even healthy people should be very aware of how they are feeling while shoveling, and take extra steps to keep warm in the below-freezing temperatures.
He said there have been no fatalities in Jefferson County that he is aware of as of Monday morning.
The cleanup, while a significant undertaking, isn’t unfamiliar to the north country in the slightest, he said, and the infrastructure in place to clear roads and protect property was moving forward as expected. State Department of Transportation trucks were assisting county, town and city highway crews throughout the weekend.
The sudden onset of the storm Friday, with conditions literally worsening by the second around midday, meant many motorists were trapped on county roads. Mr. Plummer said he couldn’t even guess how many people had been stranded on the roads over the weekend, but law enforcement and emergency services were working hard throughout the weekend to get to those people and make them safe.
“The 911 center has been extremely busy through this,” he said. “Each day we’ve had over 500 complaints logged in the system. That’s everything we deal with throughout the whole day, the majority being storm-related. To put that into perspective, a typical day for us is somewhere around 220 to 250 complaints total.”
Mr. Plummer said it’s difficult to compare one storm to another, especially over time as technology has changed significantly. Some people have hearkened back to the historic 1977 Blizzard as this storm hit blizzard levels with wind speeds and snowfall.
“Frankly, we’re better prepared now than ever before because we have better technology telling us when it’s going to snow, estimated amounts, winds, all that,” he said.
Mr. Plummer said the cleanup will continue, and crews are on hand for the remaining snow forecasted to hit Watertown Monday night.
“The dedication of our first responders, including our 911 dispatchers, should be recognized by everyone,” he said. “Those folks left their homes as well, to come in and answer calls and dispatch people and keep the chaos as under control as possible. They’re always kind of the unsung heroes, because nobody sees them. That’s not taking away from fire, law enforcement and EMS out there battling the storm directly, but those first responders can’t go anywhere without a dispatcher.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.