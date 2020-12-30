WATERTOWN — Two more north country residents have died of COVID-19 complications — one in St. Lawrence County and one in Lewis County.
The new deaths bring the tri-county region’s death toll to 62. The two counties, along with Jefferson County, on Wednesday recorded the highest combined one-day total of new cases — 209 — since the pandemic began, with each of the counties also individually recording their respective highest one-day totals to date.
St. Lawrence County logged another 80 new novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 2,271.
Twenty-five people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of one from Tuesday.
There are currently 519 known active cases in the county.
A total of 1,710 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 141,310 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Sunday from the state Department of Health. Testing data has not been updated to reflect Tuesday’s numbers.
The county has logged 41 virus-related deaths.
Jefferson County added 82 COVID cases to its growing total Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 2,150.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 33 and now stands at 1,699. There are 403 people in mandatory isolation and 25 people are hospitalized with the disease, unchanged from Tuesday.
There are 738 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,001 people are in mandatory quarantine.
A total of 41,338 people have been tested for the virus in the county to date, and 39,188 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
Lewis County reported 47 new cases of COVID on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 813.
A total of 169 individuals are currently in isolation, 13 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — a decrease of one since Tuesday.
A total of 634 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 18 from Tuesday, resulting in 169 known active cases in the county. There are 628 people in quarantine.
To date, 21,418 tests have been performed since March. A total of 20,605 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The county has logged 10 virus-related deaths.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
