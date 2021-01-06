WATERTOWN — Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties each reported one additional death from COVID-19 complications Wednesday, with Jefferson County also reporting its highest one-day total of new cases of the virus since the pandemic began.
The new death brings the tri-county region’s rising virus death toll to 75.
Two hundred and thirty-nine new COVID-19 cases were reported across the tri-county region Wednesday.
St. Lawrence County logged another 74 novel coronavirus cases Wednesday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 2,837. One person was reported to have died Wednesday.
Twenty-four people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of one from Tuesday.
There are currently 770 known active cases in the county.
A total of 2,019 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 147,463 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Tuesday from the state Department of Health.
The county has logged 48 virus-related deaths.
Jefferson County added 132 COVID cases to its growing total Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 2,646. One death was also reported.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by 71 and now stands at 2,044. There are 552 people in mandatory isolation and 26 people are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of seven from Tuesday.
There are 1,004 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,059 people are in mandatory quarantine, an increase of 89 cases since Tuesday.
A total of 42,861 people have been tested for the virus in the county to date, and 40,215 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The county has logged 14 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 33 new cases of COVID on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 988. One death was reported.
A total of 215 individuals are currently in isolation, 17 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — a decrease of two from Tuesday.
A total of 755 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 16 from Tuesday, resulting in 216 known active cases in the county. There are 460 people in quarantine.
To date, 22,546 tests have been performed since March. A total of 21,563 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The county has logged 13 virus-related deaths.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
