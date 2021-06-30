WATERTOWN — Effective Thursday, Jefferson County will no longer provide daily weekday updates on the number of COVID-19 cases in the county.
County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III said in his Wednesday update that as “statistical trends continue to move in the right direction,” the county will begin providing updates only on Mondays and Thursdays. The move coincides with the start of a new month.
Due to the Independence Day holiday being celebrated Monday, the next report will be provided Tuesday. Reports that fall on any upcoming holidays will also be moved to subsequent days.
Mr. Hagemann said that St. Lawrence and Lewis counties will also be following the same COVID-19 updating schedule.
