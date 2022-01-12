WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported a combined 907 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
No new deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
Jefferson County reported 498 new virus cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 19,053. The number of people hospitalized due to the virus went up three from Tuesday, to 30 patients. The county has experienced 147 COVID-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 323 new cases, for a total of 20,697. Twenty-two people are hospitalized, down five from Tuesday. There have been 161 deaths attributed to the virus.
Lewis County reported 86 cases, bringing its total to 5,390. Twelve people are in the hospital, two more than Tuesday. The county has reported 41 deaths.
