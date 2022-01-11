WATERTOWN — The combined number of reported positive COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area climbed by more 1,000 Tuesday.
In total, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties reported 1,007 new virus cases. No new deaths were reported.
Jefferson County reported 560 new cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 18,555. Hospitalizations caused by COVID-19 rose by eight since Monday, to 27 patients. The county has experienced 147 COVID-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 355 new cases, for a total of 20,374. Twenty-seven people are hospitalized, down four from Monday. The county has reported 161 deaths.
Lewis County reported 92 cases, bringing its total to 5,304. Hospitalizations increased by one from Monday, to 10. There have been 41 COVID-19 deaths reported.
