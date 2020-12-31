WATERTOWN — One more north country resident has died of COVID-19 complications Thursday — this time in Jefferson County.
The new death brings the tri-county region’s death toll to 63. The region saw three deaths in both Lewis and St. Lawrence counties on Wednesday.
“On behalf of our Board of Legislators I would like to extend our heartfelt sorrow and condolences to the family having just lost their loved one,” Jefferson County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III said in Thursday’s email update.
The three-county area also on Thursday recorded the highest combined one-day total of new cases — 257 — since the pandemic began, shattering the previously set record of 209, which was set Wednesday. St. Lawrence County recorded its highest one-day total to date Thursday as well.
St. Lawrence County logged another 153 new novel coronavirus cases Thursday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 2,423.
Twenty-three people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of two from Wednesday.
There are currently 635 known active cases in the county.
A total of 1,747 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 141,794 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Tuesday from the state Department of Health. Testing data has not been updated to reflect Wednesday’s numbers.
The county has logged 41 virus-related deaths.
Jefferson County added 75 COVID cases to its growing total Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 2,225.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by a record-breaking 70 and now stands at 1,769. There are 422 people in mandatory isolation and 16 people are hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of nine from Wednesday.
There are 783 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,135 people are in mandatory quarantine.
A total of 41,543 people have been tested for the virus in the county to date, and 39,318 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The county has logged 12 virus-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 29 new cases of COVID on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 842.
A total of 177 individuals are currently in isolation, 12 of whom are hospitalized with the disease — a decrease of one since Wednesday.
A total of 655 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 21 from Wednesday, resulting in 177 known active cases in the county. There are 631 people in quarantine.
To date, 21,571 tests have been performed since March. A total of 20,729 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
The county has logged 10 virus-related deaths.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
