WATERTOWN — For the fourth day in a row, an additional COVID-related death was reported in the tri-county region Thursday.
St. Lawrence County recorded another death, bringing the county’s virus death toll to 29. The new death brings the tri-county region’s overall death toll to 44.
United Helpers reported the death of another resident at its Ogdensburg facility as well on Thursday, but it’s unclear whether this death was the same death reported by St. Lawrence County officials.
The tri-county region also logged an additional 122 COVID-19 cases Thursday, with Jefferson County logging the most.
Jefferson County added 61 COVID cases to its growing total Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 1,524.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the virus grew by a record-breaking 39 and now stands at 1,153. There are 342 people in mandatory isolation and 19 people are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of six from Wednesday, resulting in 361 known active cases in the county.
There are 449 people in precautionary quarantine and 1,388 people are in mandatory quarantine.
Eight people in the county have died from virus-related complications to date.
St. Lawrence County logged 48 new novel coronavirus cases Thursday, which brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 1,626.
Twenty-one people in the county are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of five from Wednesday.
There are currently 403 known active cases in the county.
A total of 1,194 individuals have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
To date, 134,345 people have been tested for the virus in the county, according to data as of Wednesday from the state Department of Health.
Lewis County logged 13 new cases of COVID on Thursday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases since March to 559.
A total of 128 individuals are currently in isolation, eight of whom are hospitalized with the disease — no change from Wednesday.
A total of 424 people have recovered from COVID, an increase of 15 from Wednesday, resulting in 128 known active cases in the county. There are 676 people in quarantine.
To date, 19,589 tests have been performed since March. A total of 19,030 results have come back negative. The county did not specify how many test results are still pending, if any.
Seven virus-related deaths have been logged to date in the county.
The data reported above comes from local county health departments.
