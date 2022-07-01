WATERTOWN — Jefferson County released its monthly COVID-19 index on Friday.
The county logged 481 positive coronavirus test results in the month of June. One person died from complications of COVID-19.
Since Tuesday, St. Lawrence County has logged 53 new cases, bringing active cases to 77. Two additional deaths were reported in St. Lawrence County in June, and there were two people hospitalized with COVID-19 last week. Both people were admitted for another reason and incidentally tested positive for the coronavirus.
Lewis County reported two new cases Friday and no hospitalizations. One person in the county died of COVID-19 in June. The county has experienced 53 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists all three counties as having a low community level, a metric based on hospital admissions, hospital beds being used and the number of COVID-19 cases.
