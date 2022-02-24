WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported a combined 101 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
No new virus-related deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 67 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 27,228. There are six people hospitalized with the virus, a decrease of six patients from Wednesday. There have been 176 deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19.
Jefferson County reported 29 new cases, for a total of 24,496. Hospitalizations decreased by three from Wednesday, to four patients. The county has experienced 156 deaths.
Lewis County reported five cases, for a total of 6,626. Five people are hospitalized, an increase of two patients from Wednesday. The county has experienced 47 deaths.
