WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported a combined 111 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.
No new deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 68 new virus cases. There are seven people with the virus in hospitals, three more than Monday. There have been 183 deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19.
Jefferson County reported 35 cases, with hospitalizations remaining unchanged from Monday at three patients. The county has experienced 162 deaths.
Lewis County reported eight cases. One person is hospitalized, the same as Monday. The county has reported 51 virus-related deaths.
