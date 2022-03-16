WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported a total of 114 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
No new deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 72 new virus cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 28,174. There are six people hospitalized with COVID-19, one less than Tuesday. There have been 181 deaths in the county attributed to the virus.
Jefferson County reported 36 cases, for a total of 24,871. Hospitalizations went up two patients from Tuesday, to seven. The county has experienced 160 deaths.
Lewis County reported six cases, bringing its total to 6,690. Four people are hospitalized, the same as Tuesday. There have been 51 COVID-19-related deaths.
