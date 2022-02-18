WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported a combined 135 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
No new deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 92 new virus cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 26,922. There are 17 people hospitalized with the virus, an increase of four from Thursday. There have been 173 deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19.
Jefferson County reported 32 new cases, for a total of 24,354. Thirteen people are in the hospital, five more than Thursday. The county has experienced 155 deaths.
Lewis County reported 11 cases, bringing its total to 6,596. Three people are hospitalized, unchanged from Thursday. There have been 46 deaths in the county attributed to the virus.
