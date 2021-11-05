WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported a total of 139 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
No new deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 64 new virus cases, bringing its total number since the onset of the pandemic to 12,938. There are 27 people hospitalized due to the virus, four fewer than Thursday. The county has experienced 135 COVID-91-related deaths.
Jefferson County reported 52 new cases, bringing its total to 11,154. Twenty-two people are in the hospital, unchanged from Thursday. The county has experienced 113 deaths.
Lewis County reported 23 new cases, for a total of 3,390. Seven people are hospitalized, the same as Thursday. There have been 35 COVID-19 deaths in the county.
