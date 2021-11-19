WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported a total of 143 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
No deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 75 new virus cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 13,965. Twenty-two people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, one less than Thursday. The county has experienced 142 COVID-19-related deaths.
Jefferson County reported 56 new cases, for a total of 12,292. There are 23 people in the hospital, one fewer than Thursday. The county has experienced 125 deaths.
Lewis County reported 12 cases, for a total of 3,638. Fourteen people are hospitalized, six fewer than Thursday. The county has recorded 35 deaths.
