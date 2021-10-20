WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported a total of 152 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
Neither Jefferson, Lewis nor St. Lawrence counties reported any new COVID-19-related deaths.
Jefferson County reported 87 new positive cases, bringing its total since the start of the pandemic to 10,217. There are 23 people within the county hospitalized, unchanged from Tuesday. The county has experienced 95 COVID-19 deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 50 cases, bringing its total to 11,939. There are 20 people hospitalized, a decrease of four from Tuesday. The county has experienced 126 deaths.
Lewis Couty reported 15 new cases, for a current total of 3,185. There are seven people in the hospital, unchanged from Tuesday. The county has experienced 33 deaths as of its last report.
