WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported a combined 155 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
No new deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 84 new virus cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 26,830. There are 13 people in the hospitalized with the virus, a decrease of five since Wednesday. There have been 173 deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19.
Jefferson County reported 61 new cases, for a total of 24,322. Eight people are in the hospital, four fewer than Wednesday. The county has experienced 155 deaths.
Lewis County reported 10 cases, bringing its total to 6,585. Three people are hospitalized, a decrease of three patients from Wednesday. There have been 46 deaths in the county attributed to the virus.
