WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported a total of 161 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
No virus-related deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 113 new cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 16,327. There are 34 people hospitalized due to the virus, unchanged from Monday. The county has experienced 150 COVID-19-related deaths.
Jefferson County reported 36 cases, for a total of 14,287. Hospitalizations went down one from Monday to 27 patients. The county has experienced 138 deaths.
Lewis County added 12 cases to its total of 4,166. Five people are hospitalized, the same as Monday. Thirty-eight county residents have died from COVID-19 illnesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.