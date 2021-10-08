WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported 162 new COVID-19 cases Friday. No deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties. There are 47 people hospitalized due to the virus across the three counties.
Jefferson County reported 63 new virus cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 9,553. There are 20 people in the hospital due to the virus, a decrease of five from Thursday. The county has experienced 92 COVID-19-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 83 cases, bringing its total to 11,154. There are 23 people hospitalized, a decrease of one since Thursday. The county has reported 122 deaths.
Lewis County saw its number of virus cases rise by 16, for a total of 3,009. There are four people hospitalized, unchanged from Thursday. The county has experienced 33 deaths.
