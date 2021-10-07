WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported 164 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
No deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties. There are 53 people hospitalized due to the virus across the three counties.
Jefferson County reported 66 new virus cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 9,490. There are 25 people in the hospital due to the virus, an increase of three from Wednesday. The county has experienced 92 COVID-19-related deaths.
St. Lawrence County reported 82 cases, bringing its total to 11,071. There are 24 people hospitalized, an increase of one since Wednesday. The county has reported 122 deaths.
Lewis County saw its number of virus cases rise by 16, for a total of 2,977. There are four people hospitalized, unchanged from Wednesday. The county has experienced 33 deaths.
