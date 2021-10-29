WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported 167 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
No deaths due to the virus were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
Jefferson County recorded 82 new cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 10,725. There are 20 county residents hospitalized, down two from Thursday. The county has experienced 103 deaths.
St. Lawrence County added 66 new virus cases, for a total of 12,524. There are 27 people in the hospital, the same as Thursday. The county has experienced 131 deaths.
Lewis County reported 19 cases, for a total of 3,299. Three people are hospitalized, two fewer than Thursday. The county has experienced 35 deaths.
