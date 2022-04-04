WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported a combined 167 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
The totals reflect changes in the number of cases since Friday.
St. Lawrence County reported 125 new cases. There are 12 people hospitalized with the virus, an increase of one patient from Friday. There have been 183 deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19.
Jefferson County reported 32 cases, while hospitalizations increased by one since Friday, to five patients. The county has experienced 163 deaths.
Lewis County reported 10 cases. No one is hospitalized, which was also the case Friday. There have been 51 virus-related deaths in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.