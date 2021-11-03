WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported a total of 171 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
No new deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 93 new virus cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 12,810. There are 34 people hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of one from Tuesday. The county has experienced 131 COVID-19-related deaths.
Jefferson County reported 60 new cases, raising its total to 11,032. Twenty-five people are in the hospital, up three from Tuesday. The county has experienced 110 deaths.
Lewis County reported 18 cases, for a total of 3,354. Five people are hospitalized, unchanged from Tuesday. There have been 35 deaths reported in the county.
