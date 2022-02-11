WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported a combined 173 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.
No new virus-related deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County logged 113 new cases, bringing its total number of positive cases since the onset of the pandemic to 26,326. There are 23 people hospitalized with the virus, five fewer than Thursday. There have been 171 deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19.
Jefferson County reported 46 new cases, for a total of 24,061. Hospitalizations remained the same from Thursday, at 29 patients. The county has experienced 154 deaths.
Lewis County reported 14 cases, bringing its total to 6,525. Twelve people are in the hospital, two more than Thursday. There have been 45 COVID-19 deaths in the county.
