WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported 199 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
No new deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 113 new virus cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 17,328. There are 16 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, three fewer than Monday. The county has experienced 158 virus-related deaths.
Jefferson County added 58 positive cases, for a total of 14,890. Nineteen people are hospitalized, one more than Monday. The county has experienced 143 deaths.
Lewis County reported 28 new cases, bringing its total to 4,418. Eleven people are in the hospital, an increase of one patient from Monday. The county has experienced 39 deaths.
