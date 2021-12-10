WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported a total of 225 new COVID-19 cases Friday.
No new deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 145 new virus cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 16,007. There are 31 people hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of two from Thursday. The county has experienced 149 COVID-19-related deaths.
Jefferson County reported 55 new cases, for a total of 14,080. Twenty-six people are hospitalized, unchanged from Thursday. The county has experienced 137 deaths.
Lewis County added 25 new cases, for a total of 4,106. Eight people are in the hospital, an increase of three from Thursday. Thirty-eight county residents have died due to COVID-19.
