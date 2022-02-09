WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported a combined 292 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
No new deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 165 new virus cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 26,097. There are 31 people hospitalized with the virus, an increase of two from Tuesday. There have been 170 deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19.
Jefferson County reported 109 new cases, for a total of 23,927. Twenty-six people are in the hospital, three fewer than Tuesday. The county has experienced 154 deaths.
Lewis County reported 18 cases, bringing its total to 6,494. There are seven people hospitalized, the same as Wednesday. There have been 45 COVID-19-related deaths in the county.
