WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
No new virus-related deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 25 new cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 25,094. There are five people hospitalized with the virus, four fewer than Thursday. There have been 181 deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19.
Jefferson County reported 15 cases, for a total of 25,017. The number of people hospitalized remained unchanged from Thursday, at four patients. The county has experienced 162 deaths.
Lewis County reported a single new case, bringing its total to 6,705. One person is hospitalized, unchanged from Thursday. There have been 51 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
