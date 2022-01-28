WATERTOWN — The tri-county area reported a combined 424 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
No new deaths were reported in Jefferson, Lewis or St. Lawrence counties.
St. Lawrence County reported 203 new virus cases, bringing its total since the onset of the pandemic to 24,393. There are 31 people in the hospital due to the virus, two fewer than Thursday. There have been 165 deaths in the country attributed to COVID-19.
Jefferson County reported 174 new cases, for a total of 22,713. Twenty-eight people are hospitalized, down two patients from Thursday. The county has experienced 152 deaths.
Lewis County reported 47 cases, bringing its total to 6,226. There are three people in the hospital, the same as Thursday. There have been 44 deaths attributed to the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.