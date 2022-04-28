Tri-county area reports 443 new COVID-19 cases

WATERTOWN — Public health officials reported 443 new cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area between Monday and Thursday, with the majority being from St. Lawrence County.
St. Lawrence County logged 284 new cases since last counts on Monday. Fifteen people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with four of those people being admitted for incidental COVID-19. The other 11 were admitted for COVID-19, and three people are in the intensive care unit.
Jefferson County reported 138 new positive cases since Monday. There are 11 people hospitalized with COVID-19, which is an increase of one. Jefferson County announced on Monday that it has elected to go to monthly reports instead of the twice-a-week report approach that has been used since April 4.
Lewis County reported 21 new cases, with one hospitalization.
